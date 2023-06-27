First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.95

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 41424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,283,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,705,000 after acquiring an additional 599,466 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5,713.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,917,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 669,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after buying an additional 221,452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 612,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,026,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.