First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7513 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

FTAG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

