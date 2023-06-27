First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

NXTG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,246. The company has a market cap of $443.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

