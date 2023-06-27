First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1353 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. 9,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $227.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.