First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1353 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. 9,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $227.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

