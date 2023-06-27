First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2439 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,909. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

