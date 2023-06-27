First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3006 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.91. 48,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,449 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $4,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,291,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 129.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 63.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

