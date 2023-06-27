First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,258,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 641,668 shares.The stock last traded at $47.79 and had previously closed at $47.91.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
