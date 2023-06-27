First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,258,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 641,668 shares.The stock last traded at $47.79 and had previously closed at $47.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

