First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:FCTR)

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,738 shares. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCTR. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

