First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2058 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

FNX stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 58,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,218. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 539.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,310,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

