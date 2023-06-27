First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3327 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FAB traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $69.87. 7,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35. The company has a market cap of $216.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $79.55.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

