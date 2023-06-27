First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1591 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQXT traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. 6,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,653. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $165.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQXT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

