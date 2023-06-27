First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:QABA)

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABAGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3365 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ QABA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,795. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $239,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 169.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 298,250 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

