First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:FTQI)

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTQI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,165. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

