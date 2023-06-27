First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6984 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.37. 60,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $780.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $106.18.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.