First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1179 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 16,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,814 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,172 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

