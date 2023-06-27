First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,703. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

