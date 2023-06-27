First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Raises Dividend to $1.16 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.1604 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.53. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $59.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 387,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.