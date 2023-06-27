First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.64

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.6388 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

