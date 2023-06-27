First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BNGE traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.56% of First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF

The First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (BNGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Streaming & Gaming index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies around the globe that are actively involved in content streaming, eSports, and iGaming. BNGE was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

