First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2776 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

FYX stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $794.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

