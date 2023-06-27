First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2077 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 223,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,628. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 670,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 545,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 69,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

