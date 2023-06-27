FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 148 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 131 ($1.67) to GBX 148 ($1.88) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transport operator’s stock.

FGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.82) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.50 ($1.95).

FirstGroup Stock Down 2.2 %

FGP stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.09. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 89.55 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.70 ($1.88). The company has a market cap of £984.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstGroup

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £1,135,281.11 ($1,443,459.77). 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

