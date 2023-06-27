Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHCUF remained flat at $15.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.