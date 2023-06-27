Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHCUF remained flat at $15.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

