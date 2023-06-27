Flow (FLOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $567.15 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $567.15 million and $29.88 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,438,539,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

