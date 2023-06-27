Flower City Capital Sells 1,318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flower City Capital lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. 2,515,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,182,933. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

