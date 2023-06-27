Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 26,340 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.4 %

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.82. 1,785,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,641,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

