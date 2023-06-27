FTX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $430.43 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $430.43 million and approximately $38.83 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00004269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

