FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in eBay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in eBay by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 533,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,401. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile



eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

