FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.05. The stock had a trading volume of 192,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,410. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $271.61 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

