FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,082 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AES were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AES traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. 856,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

