FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $297,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

CARR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. 691,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,724. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

