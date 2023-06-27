Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average of $146.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,810,053 shares of company stock worth $1,171,191,545 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.



