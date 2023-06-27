Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.73. 55,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

