Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $201.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.