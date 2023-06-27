General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Mills by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.