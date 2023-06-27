Getech Group (LON:GTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.38

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.38 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.35 ($0.13), with a volume of 1111707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.88 ($0.16).

Getech Group Stock Down 19.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.97 million, a PE ratio of -321.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.38.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

