Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $212,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $144,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $451,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

