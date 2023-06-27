good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 192365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

GDNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

