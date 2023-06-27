Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on July 17th

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 90.64 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £436.32 million, a P/E ratio of 593.33 and a beta of 0.13. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 86.61 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.80 ($1.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Friday.

