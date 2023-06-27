GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 1,593 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.
NYSE BX opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
