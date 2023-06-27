GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

QQQM opened at $147.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

