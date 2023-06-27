GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,337 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

