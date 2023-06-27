GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,963 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

