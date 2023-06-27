GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 4,894 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.56. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

