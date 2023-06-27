Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after buying an additional 114,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,534,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $197.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $203.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.06 and its 200 day moving average is $185.30.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

