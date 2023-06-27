Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.