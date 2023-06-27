Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $620.33 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $571.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

