Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
DFSD stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
