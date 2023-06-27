Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,999,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,580,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,275,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

